Northern Trust Corp Purchases 32,584 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 434,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,584 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $56,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GH. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 422.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GH. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Guardant Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.09.

Shares of GH stock opened at $145.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.99 and its 200-day moving average is $127.81. The stock has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.20 and a beta of 0.57. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.28 and a 52-week high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $78.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.75 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $700,628.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,006. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $72,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,181 shares in the company, valued at $699,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 973,209 shares of company stock worth $155,499,935. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH).

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.