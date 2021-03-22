Northern Trust Corp Grows Stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 35.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,549,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,258,705 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.61% of Hecla Mining worth $55,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,862,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344,157 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,900,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,790 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,383,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 922.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,069,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after acquiring an additional 965,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 3,812.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 935,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after acquiring an additional 911,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HL opened at $6.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.64. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Hecla Mining has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $8.45.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $188.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.44 million. On average, analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.009 per share. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently -30.77%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HL. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Hecla Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.42.

In other news, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $281,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,103 shares in the company, valued at $300,643.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

