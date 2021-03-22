Northern Trust Corp Acquires 2,713,282 Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,908,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,713,282 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.12% of Ambev worth $57,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABEV. Ruffer LLP bought a new position in Ambev in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,673,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ambev by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 101,198,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,668,000 after acquiring an additional 41,425,437 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ambev by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,959,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,279,000 after acquiring an additional 12,577,902 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in Ambev in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,411,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Ambev by 12.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 55,447,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,286,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABEV. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NYSE ABEV opened at $2.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day moving average is $2.70. Ambev S.A. has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $3.20.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.0483 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.26%.

Ambev Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee, brands.

