NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €40.80 ($48.00).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NOEJ shares. Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on NORMA Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of NORMA Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of NORMA Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of NORMA Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on shares of NORMA Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

NORMA Group stock opened at €41.94 ($49.34) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €41.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €35.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32. NORMA Group has a 12 month low of €14.70 ($17.29) and a 12 month high of €45.20 ($53.18). The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 723.10.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, aviation, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

