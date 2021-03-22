NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €40.80 ($48.00).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NOEJ shares. Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on NORMA Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of NORMA Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of NORMA Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of NORMA Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on shares of NORMA Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

NORMA Group stock opened at €41.94 ($49.34) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €41.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €35.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32. NORMA Group has a 12 month low of €14.70 ($17.29) and a 12 month high of €45.20 ($53.18). The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 723.10.

NORMA Group Company Profile

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, aviation, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

