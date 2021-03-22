Nordea Investment Management AB Trims Stock Position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 203,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,202 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $5,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AEL. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,000. Burney Co. increased its position in American Equity Investment Life by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 17,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in American Equity Investment Life by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 214,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 22,725 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. B. Riley raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

AEL stock opened at $30.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.61. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a fifty-two week low of $11.13 and a fifty-two week high of $34.25.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $521.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 6,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $184,761.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,431.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

