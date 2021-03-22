Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 6,270 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 308,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,270 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $5,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1,120.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 135,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 124,450 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 98,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 24,146 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,688,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,397,000 after purchasing an additional 473,505 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of PDM opened at $17.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.48. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.26 and a twelve month high of $19.99.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $131.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.43 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 69.29% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

PDM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.