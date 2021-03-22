Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 4,809 Shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 248,616 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,809 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.99% of Comtech Telecommunications worth $5,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 342.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,315 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,887 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the third quarter worth approximately $264,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the third quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 17,170 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 6,295 shares in the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CMTL opened at $27.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $718.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.86 and its 200 day moving average is $20.10. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.48 and a 52 week high of $30.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $161.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.10 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.95%.

Comtech Telecommunications Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

