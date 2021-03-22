Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 166.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,799 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $4,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 20,738.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 45,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,816,000 after buying an additional 45,209 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 41,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,744,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $649,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

SBAC opened at $266.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,773.68 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $260.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.43. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $205.20 and a one year high of $328.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.25 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 27.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised SBA Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $309.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.85.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,773.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,710 shares in the company, valued at $8,295,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total value of $214,313.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,919,662.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

