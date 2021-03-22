Nordea Investment Management AB Cuts Stock Holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its stake in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 189,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,617 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $5,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,016,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,409,000 after buying an additional 531,429 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Inc. increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. American Assets Inc. now owns 6,781,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,836,000 after buying an additional 413,016 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 1,316.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 352,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,497,000 after buying an additional 327,839 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 771,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,274,000 after buying an additional 307,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,406,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,507,000 after buying an additional 265,380 shares during the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 117,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,480,941.00. Corporate insiders own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AAT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Assets Trust from $27.40 to $28.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

NYSE AAT opened at $33.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.73 and a 1 year high of $36.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 53.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.82.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 2.94%. On average, research analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.91%.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.