Nordea Investment Management AB Cuts Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,618 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $48.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.54 and a 52-week high of $51.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.76.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.05). ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.82%.

OKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seaport Global Securities cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.57.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

