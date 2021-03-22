Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes Position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in NovoCure in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NovoCure in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

NVCR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist boosted their price objective on NovoCure from $118.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on NovoCure from $110.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. NovoCure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.13.

In other news, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 63,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.48, for a total transaction of $11,006,638.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 123,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,296,795.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NovoCure stock opened at $141.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 745.78 and a beta of 1.29. NovoCure Limited has a fifty-two week low of $53.40 and a fifty-two week high of $194.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $161.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.72.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.49 million. NovoCure had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

NovoCure Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

