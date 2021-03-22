Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 343 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MOH. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 395.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOH opened at $233.17 on Monday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.02 and a 52 week high of $246.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $218.10 and a 200-day moving average of $207.12.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.99). The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total value of $82,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total value of $183,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MOH. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.07.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

