Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,271,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 435,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,526,000 after buying an additional 81,072 shares in the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

CHRW opened at $96.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.37 and a fifty-two week high of $106.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.69%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.78.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

See Also: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.