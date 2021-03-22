Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.94 Million Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,489 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAS. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Masco by 229.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Masco during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Masco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Masco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Masco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MAS. Barclays downgraded Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Masco in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Masco in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.55.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 6,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $348,087.60. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 28,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $1,588,550.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 340,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,138,605.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,777. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAS opened at $57.32 on Monday. Masco Co. has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $60.16. The company has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.50.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

