Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.44 Million Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Evergy during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its holdings in Evergy by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 449,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,973,000 after purchasing an additional 38,474 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Evergy by 16,759.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 884,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,104,000 after purchasing an additional 879,353 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP boosted its holdings in Evergy by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in Evergy by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 576,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,994,000 after acquiring an additional 54,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $56,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,617.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.48 per share, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,271.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 34,673 shares of company stock worth $1,863,735 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $59.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.22. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $42.01 and a one year high of $65.43.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 8.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 74.05%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

