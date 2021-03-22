Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Wayfair by 12,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.17, for a total transaction of $210,395.31. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,045,523.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.06, for a total value of $339,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 202 shares in the company, valued at $45,664.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,269 shares of company stock worth $32,343,930 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE W opened at $335.36 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.77. The firm has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a PE ratio of -48.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.49 and a twelve month high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.80) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

W has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist upgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Wayfair from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Wayfair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Wayfair in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Wayfair from $321.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.06.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

