Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 97.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,185 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DKNG. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 172.4% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in DraftKings by 199.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $71.98 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.89. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.92 and a 52 week high of $74.09.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.04 million. The business’s revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DKNG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Truist increased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. DraftKings has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.04.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

