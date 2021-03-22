NiSource (NYSE:NI) Upgraded to “Buy” at UBS Group

NiSource (NYSE:NI) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NiSource presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.56.

Shares of NiSource stock opened at $23.69 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.77. NiSource has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $27.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of -29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.82.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NiSource will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael Hooper sold 5,000 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $111,150.00. Also, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,616 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $122,653.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 106,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,318.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

