NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Earns Buy Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their buy rating on shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE) in a research note released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $174.00 price target on the footwear maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $160.00.

Get NIKE alerts:

NKE opened at $137.49 on Friday. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $60.58 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.57, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.19.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NIKE will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 41,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total value of $5,927,860.00. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,548,550. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the third quarter valued at about $314,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 12.9% during the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in NIKE by 0.8% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,320 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 69.7% during the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.