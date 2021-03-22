NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.40-2.54 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.51. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.40-2.54 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.63.

Shares of NEE opened at $70.84 on Monday. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $43.70 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The company has a market capitalization of $138.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $8,970,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 156,595 shares of company stock valued at $11,880,740. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

