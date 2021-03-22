New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NYCB. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Compass Point raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $12.15 on Thursday. New York Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $13.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.96.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $322.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.31%.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $53,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NYCB. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. 50.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

