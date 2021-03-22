New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for New York City REIT in a research note issued on Thursday, March 18th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for New York City REIT’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New York City REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of NYSE NYC opened at $8.63 on Monday. New York City REIT has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. This is an increase from New York City REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in New York City REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in New York City REIT by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 13,228 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in New York City REIT by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 23,153 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in New York City REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in New York City REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About New York City REIT

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

