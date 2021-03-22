Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NAVB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NAVB opened at $2.31 on Monday. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $5.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

In related news, Director Malcolm G. Witter purchased 15,000 shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $34,650.00. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates through two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages.

