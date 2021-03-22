Navcoin (NAV) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $8.31 Million

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $48.16 million and $8.31 million worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001230 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded up 35.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000299 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00015450 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,278,531 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

