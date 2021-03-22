National Bankshares Trims Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Target Price to C$47.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its price objective reduced by National Bankshares from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from C$51.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$37.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$52.00 to C$46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$47.54.

TSE:ATD.B opened at C$39.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$39.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$42.62. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52 week low of C$30.40 and a 52 week high of C$47.49. The stock has a market cap of C$43.03 billion and a PE ratio of 16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.10.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

