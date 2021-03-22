National Bankshares Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN)

National Bankshares reissued their outperform rating on shares of Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$13.75 target price on the mining company’s stock.

LUN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Lundin Mining from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$13.97.

Shares of TSE LUN opened at C$14.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.30. Lundin Mining has a one year low of C$4.08 and a one year high of C$15.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.49%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.32 per share, with a total value of C$129,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,080,000. Also, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley bought 66,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.17 per share, with a total value of C$544,612.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 164,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,345,272.20.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

