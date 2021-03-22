Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) Shares Purchased by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) by 247.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 95,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,300 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nano Dimension were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Nano Dimension in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,052,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nano Dimension in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,349,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Nano Dimension in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,059,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nano Dimension in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,741,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Nano Dimension in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,820,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NNDM opened at $10.20 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.21. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 2.68. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $17.89.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). Nano Dimension had a negative return on equity of 94.55% and a negative net margin of 952.60%.

Nano Dimension Company Profile

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

