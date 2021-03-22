Namecoin Price Tops $1.57 (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, Namecoin has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Namecoin coin can now be bought for about $1.57 or 0.00002795 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Namecoin has a total market cap of $23.13 million and $39,417.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,156.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $529.60 or 0.00943073 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $213.12 or 0.00379519 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00041983 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001354 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000284 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 43.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000029 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

Namecoin (CRYPTO:NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

