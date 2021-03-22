Name Changing Token (NCT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $594,695.00

Name Changing Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. One Name Changing Token coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Name Changing Token has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Name Changing Token has a total market cap of $7.91 million and approximately $594,695.00 worth of Name Changing Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Name Changing Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00050171 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00017720 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.03 or 0.00638055 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00068684 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00023585 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Name Changing Token Coin Profile

Name Changing Token is a coin. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2021. Name Changing Token’s total supply is 38,904,275 coins. Name Changing Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers.”

Name Changing Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Changing Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Name Changing Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Name Changing Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Name Changing Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Name Changing Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.