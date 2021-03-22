M&T Bank Corp Sells 2,749 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,749 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 49,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 195,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after buying an additional 17,888 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 182.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OHI shares. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.53.

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $36.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.04 and a 52-week high of $39.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.63.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.52). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 17.99%. Analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.30%.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total transaction of $171,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 246,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,180,299.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Taylor Pickett sold 175,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $6,491,872.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,765,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $55,470 and sold 230,056 shares valued at $8,513,972. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

See Also: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.