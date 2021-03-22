M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,263 Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Veracyte by 337.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Veracyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period.

Veracyte stock opened at $51.99 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.35 and a beta of 0.77. Veracyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $86.03.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Veracyte had a negative net margin of 30.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.27%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 52,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $2,567,460.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,847.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $1,021,770.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,500,687.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on VCYT. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Truist started coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Veracyte from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Veracyte from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.63.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test for assessing risk of distant recurrence.

