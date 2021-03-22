M&T Bank Corp Purchases 9,245 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 125.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,245 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SFBS. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.9% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 82,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $4,681,380.00. 10.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $62.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.48 and its 200 day moving average is $41.42. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $63.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $100.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.08 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 38.46% and a return on equity of 17.79%. Sell-side analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.20%.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

