M&T Bank Corp Purchases 578 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,390 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MRCY shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Mercury Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

In other news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 793 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total value of $54,970.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,540.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 2,702 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $229,724.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,849,635.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,352 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,724 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

MRCY stock opened at $67.63 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.62. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.24 and a fifty-two week high of $96.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $210.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

