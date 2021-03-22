M&T Bank Corp Invests $588,000 in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lemonade in the fourth quarter valued at about $662,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lemonade in the fourth quarter valued at about $588,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Lemonade by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,903,000 after purchasing an additional 21,097 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Lemonade by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Lemonade by 400.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 15,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Lemonade alerts:

LMND stock opened at $99.70 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.23 and a 200-day moving average of $95.10. Lemonade, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.11 and a fifty-two week high of $188.30.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.22 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LMND shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Lemonade from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lemonade from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer raised Lemonade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Lemonade from $105.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.43.

In related news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.80, for a total transaction of $2,670,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,670,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shai Wininger sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total value of $25,942,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,737,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,840,155.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,166,572 shares of company stock worth $177,663,744 in the last quarter.

Lemonade Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND).

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.