M&T Bank Corp Has $629,000 Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $134.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.68 and a beta of 1.14. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.22 and a 1-year high of $208.11. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.06.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $788.95 million during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%.

Z has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.43.

In other news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.66, for a total value of $72,571.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,987,851.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total value of $685,416.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,106,985.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 591,716 shares of company stock valued at $86,555,109 over the last three months. Company insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

