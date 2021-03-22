M&T Bank Corp Grows Stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 48.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,775 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 10,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter.

GWRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.40.

Guidewire Software stock opened at $102.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -263.95 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.45. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.64 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The company has a current ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $180.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.28 million. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 1,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $206,261.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,479,925.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $189,338.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,497.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,642 shares of company stock worth $1,180,543. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

