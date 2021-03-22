mStable USD (MUSD) Market Capitalization Tops $43.56 Million

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. One mStable USD token can currently be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00001745 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, mStable USD has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. mStable USD has a market capitalization of $43.56 million and approximately $168,394.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $57,838.11 or 0.99899773 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00035366 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00011467 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.63 or 0.00075365 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003411 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000019 BTC.

mStable USD Profile

mStable USD (CRYPTO:MUSD) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 43,110,989 tokens. mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable

Buying and Selling mStable USD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars.

