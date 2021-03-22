Morningstar Investment Management LLC Has $5.68 Million Position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,148 shares during the period. Invesco KBW Bank ETF accounts for 0.6% of Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $5,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1,855.0% in the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 8,261,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,564,000 after buying an additional 7,839,115 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 161.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,989,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,622,000 after buying an additional 1,229,026 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 101.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,270,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,637,000 after buying an additional 639,849 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 418,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,067,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM increased its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 178.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 398,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,052,000 after buying an additional 255,133 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco KBW Bank ETF alerts:

Invesco KBW Bank ETF stock traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.09. 8,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,477. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.13 and a 200 day moving average of $50.91. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $28.38 and a 12 month high of $65.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.