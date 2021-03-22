Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 8.09% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Momo in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.32.

MOMO opened at $16.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.26. Momo has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $24.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Momo in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Momo by 330.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Momo in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Momo in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Momo by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,164 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the period. 50.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners.

