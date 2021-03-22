Morgan Stanley Raises Spire (NYSE:SR) Price Target to $74.00

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Spire from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Spire in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spire from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spire from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Spire from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.60.

Spire stock opened at $73.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.41 and its 200 day moving average is $61.67. Spire has a 1-year low of $50.58 and a 1-year high of $81.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $512.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.36 million. Spire had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Spire will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.15%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Spire during the fourth quarter worth $32,089,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,089,000 after buying an additional 5,389 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Spire during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spire during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spire during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

