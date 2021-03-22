Morgan Stanley Raises Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Price Target to $78.00

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PNW. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Pinnacle West Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinnacle West Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a $81.00 target price (down from $86.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Pinnacle West Capital from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle West Capital presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.11.

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $80.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.14 and its 200-day moving average is $78.68. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12 month low of $61.22 and a 12 month high of $91.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $740.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.70 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 11.16%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,348,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $473,247,000 after acquiring an additional 62,376 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 10.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,721,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,876,000 after purchasing an additional 261,536 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,396,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,643,000 after purchasing an additional 187,866 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $108,051,000. Finally, AJO LP increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 60.6% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 944,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,407,000 after purchasing an additional 356,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

