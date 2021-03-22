Morgan Stanley Raises DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target to $141.00

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and set a $119.00 target price (down from $133.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded DTE Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $131.23.

DTE opened at $129.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.88. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $74.57 and a 1 year high of $135.60.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.085 per share. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 68.89%.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total transaction of $124,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,498.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David A. Thomas bought 395 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $126.56 per share, with a total value of $49,991.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,068 shares in the company, valued at $261,726.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter worth about $722,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

