Morgan Stanley Increases ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Price Target to $47.00

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $47.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on OKE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on ONEOK from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays increased their price target on ONEOK from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.90.

NYSE:OKE traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.70. The company had a trading volume of 12,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,043,658. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.93 and a 200 day moving average of $36.76. The company has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. ONEOK has a 1 year low of $18.54 and a 1 year high of $51.91.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ONEOK will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in ONEOK by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 47,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ONEOK by 182.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,054,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,940 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $466,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth about $814,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,480,000 after acquiring an additional 426,212 shares in the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

