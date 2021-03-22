Morgan Stanley Increases National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Price Target to $39.00

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist lifted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.40.

Shares of NYSE NSA opened at $39.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $22.36 and a 12 month high of $41.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.38 and a 200-day moving average of $35.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.68 and a beta of 0.38.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $114.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.19 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.91%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 789.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,019,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 904,557 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter worth $29,656,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,358,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,234,000 after buying an additional 544,625 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 214.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 550,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,817,000 after buying an additional 375,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B&I Capital AG acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter worth $12,426,000. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

