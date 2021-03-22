Morgan Stanley Boosts PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) Price Target to $12.00

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PAE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PAE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of PAE from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. PAE presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.10.

Get PAE alerts:

Shares of PAE opened at $8.66 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.78 and its 200-day moving average is $9.16. PAE has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $11.58. The firm has a market cap of $805.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.71 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.15). As a group, research analysts predict that PAE will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of PAE during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of PAE during the 4th quarter worth about $611,000. Finally, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PAE by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 642,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,899,000 after acquiring an additional 62,616 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PAE

PAE Incorporated provides operational solutions and outsourced services for the United States government, other allied governments, international organizations, and companies. The company operates through two segment, Global Mission Services and National Security Solutions. The Global Mission Services segment is involved in logistics and stability operations, including lifecycle logistics operations, humanitarian, and stability operations; infrastructure management, such as mission operations support, space development and operations, and test and training ranges; and force readiness comprising the maintenance and repair of military and civilian vehicle fleets and aircraft.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for PAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.