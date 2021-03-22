Morgan Stanley Boosts Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Price Target to $65.00

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Commerce Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.60.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Shares of CBSH stock opened at $79.36 on Thursday. Commerce Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $43.34 and a fifty-two week high of $83.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.12.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $344.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 30.79%.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 6,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $475,063.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 899,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,171,101.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 4,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $343,757.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,453,288.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,282 shares of company stock valued at $8,172,628 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.