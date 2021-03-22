Montag A & Associates Inc. Takes $31,000 Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $775,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Toyota Motor by 1,633.3% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TM stock opened at $158.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $221.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12 month low of $108.61 and a 12 month high of $163.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.11.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by $2.02. The business had revenue of $78.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.57 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.73%. On average, research analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 10.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

