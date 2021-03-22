Montag A & Associates Inc. Purchases New Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,278,000 after buying an additional 10,626 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 20,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,024,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,810,000 after buying an additional 126,204 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at $5,222,000. Finally, SRB Corp acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter worth $803,000. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

In related news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $299,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FBHS opened at $91.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.16. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.90 and a 12 month high of $93.40.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FBHS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Truist boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.17.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.