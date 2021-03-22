Montag A & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 611 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1,136.1% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,080 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 13,860 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,293 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $5,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,048 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,596 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BUD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

Shares of BUD opened at $64.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.88. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $37.93 and a one year high of $72.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $129.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.75, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.59 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.