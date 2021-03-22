Montag A & Associates Inc. Invests $39,000 in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 573.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the 3rd quarter worth about $156,000. 85.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OZK opened at $43.64 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.80. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $15.17 and a fifty-two week high of $45.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Bank OZK had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $266.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.03 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 33.64%.

Several research firms have issued reports on OZK. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Bank OZK from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank OZK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.30.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

